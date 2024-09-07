Knicks Nearly Landed Raptors Center
The New York Knicks have been scouring far and wide for a backup center.
SNY insider Ian Begley is reporting that the Knicks had some interest in a veteran center, who ended up signing with a division rival.
"The only new information I have here is that, as of late last month, the Knicks were at the very least exploring the market for a veteran center," Begley writes. "Earlier in the offseason, the Knicks had some interest in signing Bruno Fernando. Fernando signed a nonguaranteed deal with the Raptors in early August."
Fernando, who turned 26 last month, averaged 6.3 points per game for the Atlanta Hawks in 45 appearances with the team last season. He could have been another option for the Knicks at center and he would likely have competed alongside Jericho Sims to be the backup for Mitchell Robinson, but it wasn't meant to be at this time.
The options for the Knicks in the free agent market for centers are thinning. The fact that the Knicks haven't signed anyone yet is a sign that they are comfortable rolling with the crew they currently have. The urgency level in New York to sign a center simply isn't there.
It seems like the Knicks want to keep that open roster spot vacant for now and see how Robinson, Sims and Precious Achiuwa work out. In the best case scenario, the three of them are suitable and they don't have to find an upgrade right away.
It might get a little dicier in the middle of the season if one of them gets hurt. But for now, the Knicks have three potential centers in good health and they will get a chance to prove the franchise right for believing in them and not immediately searching for their replacement.
