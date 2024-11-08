Knicks 'Need More Time' to Figure Out Struggles
The New York Knicks aren't off to the start they had hoped for when the season began.
Winning just three of their first seven games has the Knicks in the middle of the pack, a place they didn't intend to be in after acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in blockbuster trades over the offseason.
Bridges isn't looking to panic just yet for the Knicks, but he recognizes that changes need to be made.
“I think we’re still figuring it out," Bridges said h/t Posting and Toasting. "Offensively, defensively, we still got to figure it out. Like I said, it’s early. So we just need more time. And we’ll figure it out. That’s just on us. We just got to come out, set the tone early. From the starters, all of us got to be better.”
Another player who isn't satisfied with the team's current position is star point guard Jalen Brunson, who feels he hasn't done enough as the captain to get the Knicks in a position to win.
"I’ve got to be better overall when it comes to me playing individually, and also making sure this team is ready to go night in and night out. And I just haven't done that," Brunson said.
While nearly every Knicks player, if not all of them, are not satisfied with their current output, there is plenty of time for things to take shape and turn around. The Knicks are just a handful of games into the season, and there's a lot of moves left to be made both internally and externally in order to get where they want to be.
The Knicks hope to begin turning things around tonight as they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the struggling Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.
