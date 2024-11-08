All Knicks

Knicks 'Need More Time' to Figure Out Struggles

The New York Knicks are still learning how to play with each other.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) keeps the ball away from Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) keeps the ball away from Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks aren't off to the start they had hoped for when the season began.

Winning just three of their first seven games has the Knicks in the middle of the pack, a place they didn't intend to be in after acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in blockbuster trades over the offseason.

Bridges isn't looking to panic just yet for the Knicks, but he recognizes that changes need to be made.

“I think we’re still figuring it out," Bridges said h/t Posting and Toasting. "Offensively, defensively, we still got to figure it out. Like I said, it’s early. So we just need more time. And we’ll figure it out. That’s just on us. We just got to come out, set the tone early. From the starters, all of us got to be better.”

Another player who isn't satisfied with the team's current position is star point guard Jalen Brunson, who feels he hasn't done enough as the captain to get the Knicks in a position to win.

"I’ve got to be better overall when it comes to me playing individually, and also making sure this team is ready to go night in and night out. And I just haven't done that," Brunson said.

While nearly every Knicks player, if not all of them, are not satisfied with their current output, there is plenty of time for things to take shape and turn around. The Knicks are just a handful of games into the season, and there's a lot of moves left to be made both internally and externally in order to get where they want to be.

The Knicks hope to begin turning things around tonight as they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the struggling Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News