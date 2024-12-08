All Knicks

Knicks Not Underestimating Any Opponent

The New York Knicks have an easy schedule coming up.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives to the basket while being defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives to the basket while being defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have 10 games left in the month of December, and only one opponent in those matchups has a better record than them.

This is a golden opportunity for the Knicks to gain some ground in the Eastern Conference standings while also building a cushion between them and those trying to get right on their heels.

Even though the schedule is lightening up, the Knicks are not overlooking anyone that comes in their way.

“I think we all look at the schedule. I think, just out of curiosity, we want to know what the month entails," Knicks forward Josh Hart said h/t Posting and Toasting. "We have enough teams that have struggled so far, but at the end of the day those teams—they’re all good players that are here for a reason, so we can’t sit here and take anyone too lightly. You do that and you don’t come ready, it’s going to be a tough game.”

On the Knicks' last road trip, the team lost a game it shouldn't have on paper against the Utah Jazz. Then, the team started out flat and nearly fell to the Charlotte Hornets, who were playing without several key players including LaMelo Ball.

The Knicks have the offense and talent to beat every team that they come into contact with. While that doesn't mean they will win every game, it does mean that they should win most of them.

However, the Knicks also have a target on their back by being one of the better teams in the league.

Opponents will come into Madison Square Garden or welcome their fans into their building hoping they can send them home unhappy. It's up to the Knicks to make sure that doesn't happen, and if they underestimate an opponent, that's the easiest way to ensure that the result won't go their way.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News