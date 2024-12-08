Knicks Not Underestimating Any Opponent
The New York Knicks have 10 games left in the month of December, and only one opponent in those matchups has a better record than them.
This is a golden opportunity for the Knicks to gain some ground in the Eastern Conference standings while also building a cushion between them and those trying to get right on their heels.
Even though the schedule is lightening up, the Knicks are not overlooking anyone that comes in their way.
“I think we all look at the schedule. I think, just out of curiosity, we want to know what the month entails," Knicks forward Josh Hart said h/t Posting and Toasting. "We have enough teams that have struggled so far, but at the end of the day those teams—they’re all good players that are here for a reason, so we can’t sit here and take anyone too lightly. You do that and you don’t come ready, it’s going to be a tough game.”
On the Knicks' last road trip, the team lost a game it shouldn't have on paper against the Utah Jazz. Then, the team started out flat and nearly fell to the Charlotte Hornets, who were playing without several key players including LaMelo Ball.
The Knicks have the offense and talent to beat every team that they come into contact with. While that doesn't mean they will win every game, it does mean that they should win most of them.
However, the Knicks also have a target on their back by being one of the better teams in the league.
Opponents will come into Madison Square Garden or welcome their fans into their building hoping they can send them home unhappy. It's up to the Knicks to make sure that doesn't happen, and if they underestimate an opponent, that's the easiest way to ensure that the result won't go their way.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!