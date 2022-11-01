Obi Shoppin'? Knicks Could Seek Obi Toppin Trade, Exec Says

Obi Toppin is producing but still struggling to find a consistent role in the New York Knicks' rotation. One exec feels his metropolitan days could be numbered.

Could the New York Knicks be getting a head start on their holiday shopping? An anonymous NBA Eastern Conference executive appears to think so and it could involve a recently-extended first-round pick.

Speaking to Heavy.com, the front office member feels that Obi Toppin's days in a Knicks uniform are numbered. Though Toppin's high-flying abilities have wowed fans and teammates alike, he has still struggled to earn consistent minutes in Tom Thibodeau's rotation. Though his 15.5 minutes per game through six contests this month are a smidge better than the 14.3 he had over his first two NBA seasons, it's still the second-lowest amongst Knicks players who have appeared in all six dates thus far.

While Toppin's talents don't appear to be fully appreciated in New York, even after he was the eighth overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, the exec believes "a lot of teams like him an awful lot."

"I think Obi is the one you worry about," the exec claims. "He has done everything a guy like him can do to get more playing time, he has gotten better every year, he deserves to get more of a look on the floor, but as long as they have Julius Randle there, they’re stuck."

The Knicks (3-3) recently exercised Toppin's fourth-year option, but Randle is in the first year of a four-year, $117 million extension bestowed after earning the Most Improved Player Award after the 2020-21 season. Thibodeau has been reluctant to play Toppin and Randle at the same time and it shows in the early going, even if Toppin has been one of the several consistent aspects off the bench, reaching double-figures on three occasions.

So who could the Knicks go after if they decide Toppin's taken it as far as he's can in New York? The exec feels like they should turn their focus to a former Jalen Brunson college teammate in Josh Hart of the Portland Trail Blazers, reasoning that the Villanova alum could be a solid depth chart companion for homegrown franchise face RJ Barrett. Hart and Brunson previously helped the Wildcats win the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship in San Antonio.

"A guy who would be perfect would be Josh Hart," the exec said. "(He) can rebound (well at) his position, can defend out on the perimeter, can knock down (threes, and is) a very good passer."

The modern Knicks return to action on Wednesday night when they battle the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

