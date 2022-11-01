Skip to main content

Obi Shoppin'? Knicks Could Seek Obi Toppin Trade, Exec Says

Obi Toppin is producing but still struggling to find a consistent role in the New York Knicks' rotation. One exec feels his metropolitan days could be numbered.

Could the New York Knicks be getting a head start on their holiday shopping? An anonymous NBA Eastern Conference executive appears to think so and it could involve a recently-extended first-round pick.

Speaking to Heavy.com, the front office member feels that Obi Toppin's days in a Knicks uniform are numbered. Though Toppin's high-flying abilities have wowed fans and teammates alike, he has still struggled to earn consistent minutes in Tom Thibodeau's rotation. Though his 15.5 minutes per game through six contests this month are a smidge better than the 14.3 he had over his first two NBA seasons, it's still the second-lowest amongst Knicks players who have appeared in all six dates thus far.

While Toppin's talents don't appear to be fully appreciated in New York, even after he was the eighth overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, the exec believes "a lot of teams like him an awful lot."

 "I think Obi is the one you worry about," the exec claims. "He has done everything a guy like him can do to get more playing time, he has gotten better every year, he deserves to get more of a look on the floor, but as long as they have Julius Randle there, they’re stuck." 

The Knicks (3-3) recently exercised Toppin's fourth-year option, but Randle is in the first year of a four-year, $117 million extension bestowed after earning the Most Improved Player Award after the 2020-21 season. Thibodeau has been reluctant to play Toppin and Randle at the same time and it shows in the early going, even if Toppin has been one of the several consistent aspects off the bench, reaching double-figures on three occasions. 

So who could the Knicks go after if they decide Toppin's taken it as far as he's can in New York? The exec feels like they should turn their focus to a former Jalen Brunson college teammate in Josh Hart of the Portland Trail Blazers, reasoning that the Villanova alum could be a solid depth chart companion for homegrown franchise face RJ Barrett. Hart and Brunson previously helped the Wildcats win the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship in San Antonio.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"A guy who would be perfect would be Josh Hart," the exec said. "(He) can rebound (well at) his position, can defend out on the perimeter, can knock down (threes, and is) a very good passer."

The modern Knicks return to action on Wednesday night when they battle the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG). 

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Julius Randle Jalen Brunson
News

NBA Power Rankings: Knicks' Dynamic Duo Helping New York Rise?

By Jeremy Brener
Snip20221031_16
News

Knicks' Spooky Weekend: 3 Rational, Reasonable Reactions

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221030_13
News

Ditched by Mitch: Knicks' Ex-Target Donovan Mitchell Buries Them in Cleveland

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221030_11
News

Knicks @ Cavs: How & Who to Watch on Donovan Mitchell Night

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221028_5
News

What the Buck? Knicks Fall in Milwaukee, Lose Winning Streak

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221028_3
News

Knicks at Bucks: How & Who To Watch As Weekend Pair Tips Off

By Geoff Magliocchetti
sas brunson knicks
News

Knicks & Jalen Brunson - 'Exceptional,' says ESPN's Stephen A. Smith

By Mike Fisher
Snip20221028_1
News

Julius Randle, Knicks Fans Mending Relationship Amid Success

By Geoff Magliocchetti