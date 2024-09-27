Knicks Forward Could See Reduced Role
The New York Knicks are days away from the start of training camp and there are many questions surrounding what new looks and wrinkles the team will have during the season.
The Knicks have a number of threats on offense, some that are obvious in Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, and others that are a little more under-the-radar, like OG Anunoby.
Though Anunoby is making his money on the defensive end, he can also be a key factor on offense, and SNY insider Ian Begley believes he will continue to be one in the upcoming season.
"Anunoby had plays run for him in regular season Knicks games last season. I would guess he’d continue to get some plays run for him this season. Though shots could be a little more sparse for most – if not all – of the Knicks rotation players this season," Begley writes.
Part of what makes the Knicks so dynamic is the fact that there are so many different ways they can beat other teams. It truly is all about picking poisons, and Anunoby isn't one to be forgotten.
It's easy to get lost in the sauce with Brunson, Randle, or even Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, but Anunoby cannot be forgotten as an offensive threat. During Game 2 of the playoff series against the Indiana Pacers back in May, Anunoby scored 28 points on 10 of 19 shooting and 4 of 7 from downtown in just 27 minutes of action.
Anunoby left the game with a hamstring injury and was never 100 percent for the rest of the series. He tried to give things a go in Game 7, but he was unable to play more than five minutes at the beginning of the game.
Anunoby can play the hierarchical advantage of not being perceived as an offensive threat, but opposing teams do need to respect his outside game and scoring abilities.
