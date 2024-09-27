All Knicks

Knicks Forward Could See Reduced Role

The New York Knicks offense could look a little different this season.

Jeremy Brener

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) warms up before game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) warms up before game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are days away from the start of training camp and there are many questions surrounding what new looks and wrinkles the team will have during the season.

The Knicks have a number of threats on offense, some that are obvious in Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, and others that are a little more under-the-radar, like OG Anunoby.

Though Anunoby is making his money on the defensive end, he can also be a key factor on offense, and SNY insider Ian Begley believes he will continue to be one in the upcoming season.

"Anunoby had plays run for him in regular season Knicks games last season. I would guess he’d continue to get some plays run for him this season. Though shots could be a little more sparse for most – if not all – of the Knicks rotation players this season," Begley writes.

Part of what makes the Knicks so dynamic is the fact that there are so many different ways they can beat other teams. It truly is all about picking poisons, and Anunoby isn't one to be forgotten.

It's easy to get lost in the sauce with Brunson, Randle, or even Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, but Anunoby cannot be forgotten as an offensive threat. During Game 2 of the playoff series against the Indiana Pacers back in May, Anunoby scored 28 points on 10 of 19 shooting and 4 of 7 from downtown in just 27 minutes of action.

Anunoby left the game with a hamstring injury and was never 100 percent for the rest of the series. He tried to give things a go in Game 7, but he was unable to play more than five minutes at the beginning of the game.

Anunoby can play the hierarchical advantage of not being perceived as an offensive threat, but opposing teams do need to respect his outside game and scoring abilities.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News