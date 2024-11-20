Knicks Star Seeks to Defy Defensive Narrative
OG Anunoby likely intends no offense but he's getting sick of being accused of providing no offense to the New York Knicks' fortunes.
“I always prided myself on being a two-way player," Anunoby said, per James Edwards III of The Athletic. "Not just a defender.”
It's perhaps easy for Anunoby, the 2022-23 season's leader in steals, to get lost in New York's offensive fold with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns leading the way. Anunoby's apparent impact was always going to be in the defensive game: New York was allowing 113.9 points per game before he donned his No. 8 uniform for the first time on Jan. 1. Over their next 14, the Knicks won a dozen and let up a league-low 100.4 points before injuries ate away at the rest of his season.
But Anunoby offered hints of his offensive impact: he averaged 14.1 points in 23 total showings and shot just under 49 percent from the field between New York and Toronto, his best tallies since the start of the decade.
This time around, Anunoby has made a louder offensive statement: through 14 games, Anunoby is on pace to average a career-best in scoring, currently at 17.4. He's shooting 50 percent from the field and is trying almost six three-pointers a game. Per Basketball Reference, Anunoby's offensive rating of 122 is far and away the best of his professional tenure.
The offensive revolution is hardly a surprise to Josh Hart, who was more than happy to do the talking that the infamously stoic Anunoby is often hesitant to espouse.
“We knew he was a versatile defender, but he was a guy who could knock down shots and was a high-IQ player,” Hart said in Edwards' report. “He made smart cuts and winning plays on the offensive end. Obviously, he’s continued to evolve. We love him in semi-transition or when we got a small on him. … He’s definitely continued to grow offensively.”
“He can shoot the ball, he can move without the ball and he’s good in transition," head coach Tom Thibodeau added in the same write-up. "If you put a small guy on him, he can take him inside. He reads the game well. The awareness of where he is because of the shooting, but when he sees the back of his man’s head, he cuts and relocates extremely well. The constant movement by him is extremely good for us."
Anunoby's next chance to keep the momentum rolling lands on Wednesday when the Knicks open a lengthy road trip against the Phoenix Suns (10 p.m. ET, ESPN).
