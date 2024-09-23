Knicks Have Option in Former Suns Forward
The New York Knicks have training camp just around the corner, and there is currently space to add a few more players to the squad.
The Knicks can have 21 players on the roster for training camp, but there are only 20 spots currently filled.
A potential player who could be No. 21 is Nassir Little, who spent last season with the Phoenix Suns.
Little, 24, averaged 3.4 points per game for the Suns last season. He was traded to Phoenix as part of the Damian Lillard blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Bucks as a throwaway piece, but there's still untapped potential in the sixth-year pro out of North Carolina.
Little signed a four-year, $28 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers right before the start of the 2022-23 season, which proves that he was recently seen as a strong role player.
The Blazers saw something in Little, but injuries limited him and diminished his potential and ceiling.
Little underwent some workouts with a few teams recently, including the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings, so he is on the radar in the NBA.
New York brought in veterans Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris over the last week or so, and both of them could have a chance at making the team in the 15th and final spot. Little could compete for that spot or at least make it more difficult for them.
Whether the Knicks choose to bring in Little or not, it makes sense for them to fill their final roster spot for training camp because they don't gain anything by leaving it vacant.
The Knicks are enjoying their final days of the offseason before returning to the office next week for the start of training camp.
