Report: Knicks Owner Continues Battle With NBA BOG
With his team armed with legitimate hope on the hardwood, New York Knicks owner James Dolan is continuing a different crusade off of it.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dolan "continues to take issue with the league office and tells teams that he’ll vote no on the league’s proposed operating budget for 2024-2025 and the election of a new Board of Governors chair" on Tuesday in Manhattan.
Amidst the Knicks' return to prominence, Dolan has taken several issue with league matters: the discussion began with the ongoing legal battle with the Toronto Raptors, which saw the Knicks sue their Atlantic Division rivals for the alleged theft of proprietary information.
Dolan stepped down from his posts on several Board of Governors committees last November, citing "the conclusion that the NBA neither needs nor wants my opinion." The Knicks continue to seek third-party arbitration in the Toronto lawsuit rather than the oversight of Adam Silver, citing the NBA commissioner's close friendship with Larry Tanenbaum, the chairman of the Raptors' parent company Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.
More recently, Dolan was displeased with the NBA's revenue sharing, particularly when it came to the league's new media deals, as he believed it would lead to the end of regional sports networks, such as his own MSG Network.
"The inclusion of streaming partners in the proposal (e.g., Amazon Prime Video, Peacock) allows fans in all NBA markets to bypass their RSN to watch certain games in their local market. The proposal offers no local protections for RSNs," Dolan said in a memo obtained by Wojnarowski in July. "We trust that our concerns are shared by many of our counterparts across the league, each of whom will be similarly impacted."
Dolan is said to have no attended any BOG meetings since stepping down in November, passing that duty to MSG general counsel and proxy Jamaal Lesane.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!