Are Knicks Peaking Too Early?

The New York Knicks' recent woes could be cause for concern.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) looks to drive past Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) looks to drive past Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are struggling after losing three straight for the first time this season.

While the first loss came to a worthy opponent in the Oklahoma City Thunder, the other two were winnable games against the Chicago Bulls and short-handed Orlando Magic, who were on the second night of a back-to-back on the road.

Injuries are starting to have an impact as Karl-Anthony Towns missed the game against the Magic with an ailing knee. Towns' injury, along with nicks for Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride show that the amount of minutes the Knicks rotation has played could be starting to take its toll, and the team isn't even halfway through the regular season.

If the Knicks want to make it all the way to the NBA Finals, they still have about 60-70 games to go, and at this rate, they won't make it.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has been firm in his stance regarding his rotations and his stubbornness has proven to be a hurdle in the past. But now, he may be forced to open up his rotation in order to keep his team afloat.

The Knicks' frequency at home over the next couple of weeks should help soften the blow, but that shouldn't hide the fact that this team looks gassed after the first half of the season.

They could get a new wind in the coming weeks that could help them advance to the playoffs with the right mindset, but that shouldn't be the goal.

If the Knicks want to play their best basketball come playoff time, they need to find a way to make sure they get there as healthy as possible.

The Knicks are back in action tonight at home as they take on the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden.

Jeremy Brener
