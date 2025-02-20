All Knicks

Knicks Playoff Matchup Prediction Revealed

The New York Knicks are inching closer to the postseason.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are sitting comfortably with the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, but a lot can change between now and the end of the season.

The Knicks have a decent amount of distance between them and the other teams as they sit 3.5 games behind the Boston Celtics at No. 2, eight games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 1 and 5.5 games ahead of the Indiana Pacers in fourth place.

That being said, a lot can change around them in the playoff picture, but Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes that the Knicks will have a date with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Just 3.5 games behind the Boston Celtics, rising all the way to the No. 2 seed is still possible for the Knicks, who should have a comfortable 5.5-game lead over the Indiana Pacers to at least stay at No. 3," Swartz writes.

"Mitchell Robinson has been cleared for contract after ankle surgery last May and will make a huge difference to the team's rebounding and defense when he can finally take the court. We should see him relieve Karl-Anthony Towns for stretches and play in big lineups alongside him.

"New York has survived the games OG Anunoby has missed this season (4-1 overall) and should remain locked into the No. 3 spot for the start of the playoffs."

Swartz has the Cavs finishing No. 1 and playing the Miami Heat at No. 8, the Celtics playing the Orlando Magic in the 2-7 pod and the Pacers facing off against the Pistons as the 4-5 matchup.

If the Knicks can stay relatively healthy in the second half of the season, the No. 3 seed shouldn't be an issue. However, any team they face in the playoffs won't be a walk in the park.

