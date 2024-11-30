Knicks Have Plenty of Trade Options
The New York Knicks are suffering from a depleted bench to start the season. With Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa out due to injury, New York has had limited options outside of the starting lineup. This has sparked trade rumors between the Knicks and players expected to be dealt before the February deadline.
Achiuwa and Robinson are expected to return to the court before then, but Robinson's long history of injuries could suggest New York acquiring a more durable option and a better offensive player. Recently, players' asking prices have been released as they become available for trade.
Per Evan Sidery of Forbers, Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith are available for trade with asking prices fluctuating. The expected return for Finney-Smith has been lowered to a first-round pick, while Johnson's expected price is multiple first-round picks or a young prospect with draft capital.
Sidery also reported Portland Trail Blazers stars Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton as potential players on the trade market. The asking price for Grant is at least two first-round picks.
If New York is geared toward a center with a low trade price, Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is also a viable option. Per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Bulls are willing to trade Vucevic as well as point guard Lonzo Ball. Vucevic's asking price would start at two second-round picks, while Ball's would be much higher.
Vucevic would have a limited role behind star center Karl-Anthony Towns, but with a small asking price, it may be worth it. They'd likely have to give up Robinson when he returns, plus salary fillers and some draft capital. However, Vucevic's ability to space the floor and still grab rebounds would elevate New York's offense. The only issue is it takes away a defensive anchor in Robinson.
The Knicks clearly have plenty of options when it comes to the trade market, and the list doesn't end there. Plenty of other players are expected to be available, but with asking prices being revealed, it makes things clearer.
