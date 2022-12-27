NBA Power Rankings: Knicks Dropping After Losing Streak

The New York Knicks have lost three straight. Where does that place them in this week's power rankings?

The New York Knicks face a Texas-sized week in their schedule, both literally and figuratively.

After losing three straight in the aftermath of an eight-game win streak, the Knicks need to win some games in Texas in order to keep pace in the Eastern Conference standings. New York (18-16) still lingers among the automatic six playoff spots but is ahead of seventh-place Atlanta by only a half-game.

A successful week in Texas, where they're set to play the NBA's three Lone Star State teams, would also give them a boost in USA Today's weekly power rankings, which saw them drop a spot after losing three straight. However, Julius Randle's recent play has kept them from falling further than one spot from No. 16 to 17.

"Since winning a season-high eight in a row, New York has dropped three straight after losing to the Sixers on Christmas Day," Rookie Wire's Cody Taylor writes. "Julius Randle looks to be rounding back into form from his All-Star campaign two years ago after dropping 35 points on Sunday. He is averaging 26.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over his last five games."

Randle and the Knicks hope to put an end to their losing skid this week as the trip begins on Tuesday night in Dallas (8:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV). They'll then face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday and the Houston Rockets on Saturday to wrap up the calendar year.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

