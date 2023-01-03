NBA Power Rankings: Knicks Bouncing Back?

The New York Knicks have won two in a row after losing five straight. Where does that place them in this week's power rankings?

The New York Knicks are getting back into a rhythm after suffering a season-long five-game losing streak.

The rhythm has come in two blowout wins against the Houston Rockets on Saturday and Phoenix Suns two nights later. Both were held to less than 90 points by a staunch Knicks defense.

However, despite the wins in recent days, the most recent edition of Sports Illustrated's power rankings couldn't forgive the difficult losing streak which ended in the earlier part of the week. This dropped the Knicks one spot from 14 to 15 in this week's rankings.

"New York recorded its longest losing streak of the season (five games) last week," SI writes. "But the Knicks ended ’22 with a much-needed win against Houston behind Julius Randle’s 35-point performance to end the skid, and notched their first victory in ’23 against the Suns on Monday."

The Knicks hope to keep their win streak alive at the Garden tomorrow against the San Antonio Spurs (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) before hitting the road for a quick trip north of the border against the Toronto Raptors. Their week concludes with a Monday night game in New York against NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Want even more New York Knicks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.