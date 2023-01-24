NBA Power Rankings: Knicks Knocked Back After Losing Streak?

The New York Knicks are losers of four straight games. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The New York Knicks are struggling after a winless week, going 0-4 after a pair of losses to the Toronto Raptors sandwiched other defeats to the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.

That four-game slide has them knocked down two spots in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated, situating them in 12th in the latest edition.

"New York has alternated between winning and losing streaks since December with little interruption," SI writes. "The Knicks are on the downswing currently, losers of four in a row—three of which happened last week despite continued strong play from Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. These were bad losses, too, against the Wizards, Hawks, and Raptors, none of which were closer than nine points. This week’s schedule doesn’t let up at all with the Cavaliers, Celtics, and Nets next up."

The Knicks (25-23) hold the seventh seed (first in the Play-In Tournament rankings) in the Eastern Conference standings entering Wednesday night play but could drop further if the slide continues, especially without starting center Mitchell Robinson in tow.

They hope to bounce back this week, but it will be a challenge against three of the Eastern Conference's best teams: the stretch begins on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) before separate trips to Boston and Brooklyn on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

