The New York Knicks are back under .500 after losing their past two games. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The New York Knicks are itching to get back to the Big Apple after the final leg of a five-game road trip out west.

New York's trip started off strong with back-to-back wins against the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets, but horrific losses against Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors and the Chris Paul-less Phoenix Suns have turned a sweet stretch sour.

That's why the Knicks dropped four spots to No. 24 in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated.

"The Knicks began their West Coast road trip with a pair of victories over the Jazz and Nuggets," SI writes. "Julius Randle scored a season-best 34 points in Denver to lift New York’s record above .500 for the first time since October. Then the wheels fell off over the weekend in double-digit losses to the Warriors and Suns. The Knicks wrap up their road trip Monday in Oklahoma City and have a long break before they host the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies over the weekend."

The Knicks are back in action tonight on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder (8 p.m. ET, MSG) before hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

