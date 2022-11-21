Skip to main content

NBA Power Rankings: Knicks Sliding As Road Trip Ends?

The New York Knicks are back under .500 after losing their past two games. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The New York Knicks are itching to get back to the Big Apple after the final leg of a five-game road trip out west. 

New York's trip started off strong with back-to-back wins against the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets, but horrific losses against Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors and the Chris Paul-less Phoenix Suns have turned a sweet stretch sour.

That's why the Knicks dropped four spots to No. 24 in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated.

"The Knicks began their West Coast road trip with a pair of victories over the Jazz and Nuggets," SI writes. "Julius Randle scored a season-best 34 points in Denver to lift New York’s record above .500 for the first time since October. Then the wheels fell off over the weekend in double-digit losses to the Warriors and Suns. The Knicks wrap up their road trip Monday in Oklahoma City and have a long break before they host the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies over the weekend."

The Knicks are back in action tonight on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder (8 p.m. ET, MSG) before hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Want even more New York Knicks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Spike-Lee-company-could-hold-back-enthusiasm-during
News

Knicks Join Lakers As Most 'Overpriced' NBA Team for Fans?

By Mike Fisher
Snip20221118_20
News

Knicks' Quentin Grimes Putting Best Foot Forward in New Opportunity

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221120_43
News

Knicks Get Sun Burned in Phoenix Despite 27 From Brunson

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221120_37
News

Knicks at Suns: How & Who to Watch as Road Trip Continues

By Geoff Magliocchetti
USATSI_19469521
News

Trae Young, Hawks Beat Raptors in OT Thriller; NBA Roundup

By All Knicks Staff
Snip20221120_36
News

What Will Knicks Do With Jericho Sims When Mitchell Robinson Heals?

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221119_33
News

Cam Reddish Injury: How is Knicks' Starter Feeling After 'Fun' Friday?

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221119_29
News

Knicks' Golden Opportunity Vanishes Vs. Warriors

By Geoff Magliocchetti