All Knicks

Knicks Predicted to Re-Sign Rising Center

The New York Knicks will make it a priority to bring back Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

May 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) holds the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
May 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) holds the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks will need to pay up if they want to keep starting center Isaiah Hartenstein from leaving to another team in free agency.

Hartenstein, 26, averaged 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this past season with the Knicks and was thrust into the starting lineup when Mitchell Robinson was sidelined with an ankle injury. Hartenstein proved to be more than capable as a starter, and even showed to be better at times.

That's why Bleacher Report predicts that the Knicks will re-sign Hartenstein in free agency.

"Odds are the Knicks will keep Hartenstein," Bleacher Report writes. "He proved too valuable on both ends to let go, and Mitchell Robinson's continued injury issues render the center rotation thinner than it seems. But smart teams who watched him play such a key role for a New York squad that came within a game of the Conference Finals will be tempted to make bigger offers than the Knicks are allowed to match."

Hartenstein will have interest from other teams, and he will have to listen since he's about to sign the biggest contract of his career. However, there's reason to believe Hartenstein wants to stay in the Big Apple.

"Hartenstein is among a small group of free agent centers this summer (Jonas Valančiūnas, Nic Claxton). Bringing Hartenstein back has been a priority for the Knicks," SNY's Ian Begley writes. "His re-signing was a factor included in their approach to extension negotiations with Immanuel Quickley. So, I would assume the Knicks and Hartenstein agree on a deal. New York can begin talking to Hartenstein after the NBA Finals."

Ultimately, the Knicks would not have been the same without Hartenstein this year, and if he doesn't return, New York may not be able to perform at the best of its ability. That's why the Knicks are making it a priority to bring back their big man.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.