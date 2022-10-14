Knicks vs. Wizards Preseason Finale: How & What to Watch

The New York Knicks are stepping into unchartered territory against the Washington Wizards: figuring out how to recover after a preseason loss.

One last early fall hurdle awaits the New York Knicks before the games start to matter.

That roadblock lands on Friday night, when the Knicks do exhibition battle in Manhattan. It will serve as the preseason final for both teams, who meet four times in the upcoming regular season festivities, beginning with a showdown in the nation's capital on Jan. 13.

Friday's game features some relatively unchartered territory for this Knicks group, as the team saw an eight-game preseason winning streak come to an end on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. The Knicks led the Indiana Pacers for most of their visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but eventually fell by a 109-100 final, failing to complete a preseason sweep of the victims of their last MSG showing last Friday night. RJ Barrett led the way for the Knicks with 21 points in defeat.

Washington earned its first unofficial win of the season on Monday after dropping a pair of international contests to Golden State in Japan. Former Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis (already confirmed to be sitting out of Friday's game) led the way with 20 points over 16 minutes as the Wizards topped Charlotte 116-107.

What: Washington Wizards (1-2) @ New York Knicks (2-1) (Preseason)

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

When/Watch: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG

Keep An Eye On: Immanuel Quickley

New York City is the ultimate double-edged sword for an athlete: succeed, and you become the stuff of legends. Fail. and you struggle to catch on elsewhere and, even if you do, stigma follows you every step of the way.

Quickley has ... well, quickly ... established himself as a cult hero of sorts among Knicks fans desperate for any sort of savior thanks to defying draft night expectations and perhaps his unique initials. His apologists believe that head coach Tom Thibodeau's perceived distrust of younger players has prevented him from tapping into his true potential but his extended opportunity in Indianapolis did not go well.

Having had a decent first couple, Quickley was granted a preseason-high 24 minutes with Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose both out and Cam Reddish struggling. He went on to shoot 4-of-18 from the field, including 2-of-7 from three-point range. Quickley was also not immune to the Knicks' late defensive collapse that allowed 32 points in the final frame after Thibodeau opted to empty his bench.

Thibodeau knows what Quickley is capable of ... recently offering praises of versatility ... but failing to take advantage of a big opportunity (one set to continue as the Knicks show no intentions of moving away from the caution that has surrounded Grimes, Rose, and Evan Fournier so far). Quickley's immediate metropolitan future is more or less secure. But he'll have to leave one last good impression if he's hoping to crack Thibodeau's rotation.

Wizard to Watch: Rui Hachimura

Fans of the 2019 NBA Draft will undoubtedly be ready for Friday's action: with Hachimura repping Washington and Barrett and Reddish working with the Knicks, three of the top ten picks will take to MSG's hardwood.

Barrett has earned his first extension while all signs point to Reddish hitting free agency next summer. Hachimura lingers as a wild card, as Friday will mark his final on-court opportunity to impress Wizards management before the payday deadline arrives on Monday evening. Hachimura has shown flashes of brilliance over the last three seasons (enough to garner recognition amongst NBA All-Rookie team voters in 2020), but injuries have prevented him from making a sizable impact.

Granted full-time opportunities in the preseason ... one that began with a pair of exhibitions in his native Japan ... Hachimura has performed respectably, averaging 13 points and 7.3 rebounds. With one last chance to determine the path of his season, the Knicks will have to deal with a lot come tip-off.

