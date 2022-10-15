Knicks Zap Wizards To End Preseason on a High Note

Summer signees Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson put on a Friday night show to help the New York Knicks wrap up their early fall slate.

Jalen Brunson scoring. Mitchell Robinson putting back any wayward attempts. RJ Barrett embracing high-profile duties Posting a perfect record at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks can only hope this isn't "just preseason."

New York capped off its exhibition slate on the highest note on Friday, topping the Washington Wizards by a 105-89 final in the last 2022 preseason game for both sides. The aforementioned starting trio took center stage, as Brunson led the team with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting while Robinson (20 points, 12 rebounds) and Barrett (19 points, 12 rebounds) each put in double-doubles.

The ending to a perfect three-game slate slate at Madison Square Garden began with the Knicks on a scoring 23-5 run. Further struggles from the second unit (which shot a combined 10-of-38, though Immanuel Quickley and Isaiah Hartenstein united for a combined 17 rebounds) allowed Washington back into the game, but the starters re-established the lead upon their second half re-entries. Brunson and Robinson collaborated for the sealing points, with the latter smashing down an alley-oop. The two new contract signers were far and away the Knicks' strong offensive catalysts, as all but three of Robinson's rebounds were of the offensive variety.

Rui Hachimura led the Wizards (1-3) with 20 points in defeat. Of note, the Knicks welcomed back Quentin Grimes to their lineup after the sophomore Summer League standout missed the first three games with ankle soreness. Perhaps rusty, Grimes struggled in his first game back, missing both of his shot attempts and picking up three fouls in 16 minutes.

The Knicks' next contest will count toward the legitimate standings: the regular season debut lands on Wednesday, when the Knicks head south to battle the Memphis Grizzlies in an interconference showdown (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

