Knicks Fall to Preseason Pacers: 3 Realistic, Reasonable Takeaways

The New York Knicks finally lost a preseason game. Is it time to panic or are there positives to glean?

New York Knicks fans constantly had to be reminded that it was "just preseason" when they embarked upon an eight-game winning streak over the early stages of the past two autumns. After Wednesday night, they might be chanting it.

The streak came to an end in Indianapolis, as a 27-point outing for sixth overall pick Bennedict Mathurin guided the Indiana Pacers to a 109-100 victory over the Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. New York (2-1) has one more exhibition before the games start to matter, as the Washington Wizards come to Madison Square Garden on Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

Where do the Knicks go from here after being forced into uncharted, losing territory? We have the takeaways...

Reserve Your Expectations

The Knicks' bench came up big over the first two games, serving as a warm safety blanket for Jalen Brunson. But, save for another showstopping Obi Toppin dunk, the metropolitan reserves struggled on Wednesday and the issues can't be entirely blamed on Cam Reddish.

New York's guard depth has continued to struggle when offered opportunities and several candidates failed to take advantage when Derrick Rose was held out to rest and the injured Quentin Grimes forced to miss another game. Immanuel Quickley, whose immediate NBA future is decidedly more assured, had a brutal night from the field, shooting 4-of-18 over 24 minutes. Reddish (3-for-10, two turnovers) and Miles McBride (1-for-6) likewise struggled as the games take on increased importance for players trying to carve a role in the rotation formed by the notoriously hard-to-please Tom Thibodeau.

Not all is lost: the Knicks have to be satisfied with their post depth, as Toppin (eight points on 4-of-7 from the field) and Isaiah Hartenstein (10 rebounds, five assists) continue to spell Mitchell Robinson (eight points and rebounds each, including six on the offensive glass). But the issues at guard are concerning, especially after a strong start.

Toppin Makes a Slam Dunk Case

Perhaps no Knick has made a better case for himself on a roster packed with potential than Toppin. The effects of the third-year man's nightly SportsCenter Top 10 entries were already well-apparent, but now Toppin is starting to break through to Thibodeau. In addition to another big drive down the lane, Toppin also put in an alley-oop from the hands of RJ Barrett.

For a player averaging less than 20 minutes a game over his first two NBA seasons, that's perhaps the best preseason thing one can ask for.

“I just want the two points. But the thing is, he’s a great finisher. I want him to be himself,” Thibodeau said. “He plays with emotion. The value of a dunk is pretty high when you look at the (shot efficiency). So, I think the more he dunks, the better. I’m not for all the crazy stuff, but he’s gifted, and I don’t want to take his gift away from him.”

Toppin will have to improve his interior work ... he hauled in only one rebound and was part of a struggling defensive effort that let up 54 points in the paint. But the fact he's clearly left an impression on the important people in the organization bodes well for his quest to crack the regular rotation.

For Starters

The Knicks' brutal bench night partly overshadowed a strong night for their opening five. Julius Randle lost two turnovers, but the fact it took over two contests and a first half to be charged with his first losses is perhaps a good sign for the early chemistry he's developing with Brunson. Randle put in 13 on 5-of-10 shooting with five rebounds, while Brunson himself struggled from the field on 4-of-12 but hauled down eight rebounds.

The most inspiring sign from Wednesday's contest is likely the continued emergence of Barrett, who paced New York with 21 points. A conversation will likely linger about who serves as the Knicks' undisputed top option and it won't end until one of the team's nine-figure men ... Barrett, Brunson, or Randle ... establishes themselves during the regular season. Thus far, Barrett has done the most to establish himself in the early fall slate.

