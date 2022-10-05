Barrett, Brunson, Rev Knicks' Preseason Win over Pistons

RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson's first collaborative effort yielded a one-sided preseason victory for the New York Knicks.

So far, so good for the New York Knicks.

Jalen Brunson's soft opening at Madison Square Garden yielded 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, one of three Knicks starters to reach double figures. RJ Barrett led the way with 21 (8-of-14) as the Knicks opened the 2022 preseason with a 117-96 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Julius Randle added 15 points, six rebounds, and four assists for the victorious hosts.

New York (1-0) never trailed in the first unofficial game of the Brunson era, an exhibition that saw both he and Barrett justify their newly-rewarded nine-figure contracts. Brunson appropriately got things started, sinking the Knicks' opening basket of the night, as well as six of their first 11.

While Detroit kept things close in the early going, trailing on 23-22 after the opening frame, the Knicks pulled away with 42 points in the second quarter before adding 33 more in the third. The 75-52 advantage in the middle frames allowed the Knicks to remove their starters from the final quarter.

Immanuel Quickley joined the starting trio in double figures with 13 points and three assists and rebounds each while Brunson's fellow newcomer Isaiah Hartenstein led the Knicks with seven rebounds, all on the defensive end.

Detroit (0-1) was paced by 16 points by fifth overall pick Jaden Ivey. Brief Knick Jalen Duren hauled down 14 rebounds off the bench.

The Knicks and Pistons will do battle four times this season, the first coming on Oct. 21, which will serve as New York's 2022-23 home opener.

The Knicks' next preseason game lands on Friday night at home against the Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

