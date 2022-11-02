Is Knicks' Quentin Grimes Inching Toward Season Debut?

New York Knicks fans have been eagerly waiting to see Quentin Grimes make his debut after an eventful summer.

Is it finally time to get Grimey in New York?

The New York Knicks have hinted toward the most promising update for Quentin Grimes yet, as the second-year first-round choice is listed as questionable for Wednesday's return to Madison Square Garden against the Atlanta Hawks (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau foretold Grimes' questionable status, a clear upgrade considering he was listed as out prior to the first six games of the season. Grimes battled foot soreness during training camp and has appeared in only the preseason finale so far this season.

"(He) went through practice," Thibodeau said, remarking that Grimes partook in five-on-five work. "He did everything, so we’ll see how he is tomorrow."

Though Evan Fournier has settled into the Knicks' starting lineup as the primary shooting guard, Knicks fans and observers have eagerly anticipated Grimes' second season after coming over in the draft day trade as the 25th overall pick in 2021. He was one of the biggest standouts of the Knicks' runner-up effort in the Las Vegas Summer League, finishing fifth among scorers with a 22.6-point average.

Grimes earned further notoriety over the offseason amongst Knicks fans for his inclusion in the Donovan Mitchell discussion. Though the Utah Jazz were reportedly keen on adding his services for their post-Mitchell rebuild, the Knicks opted to stand pat, indirectly leading to his eventual landing in Cleveland.

Even with Grimes' relative promotion, the Knicks did get some bad news on the medical front as Cam Reddish is likewise questionable with a non-COVID illness as his original employers come to visit Manhattan.

