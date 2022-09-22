Knicks Add Summer Leaguer Quinton Rose To Camp Roster

Rose has spent the last two summers with the Knicks' Sin City developmental group.

Some extra jersey stitching will be needed as the New York Knicks open training camp this fall.

The team announced on Wednesday that Quinton Rose, no relation to the veteran Derrick, has been added to the team's roster. Rose, 24, has yet to appear in a regular season NBA contest but has spent the past two years in the team's developmental systems.

The Rochester native and Temple alum went undrafted in the 2020 selections and briefly latched onto the Sacramento Kings' roster shortly after. He wound up finding a role with the Knicks' NBA G League team in Westchester, where he averaged 7.9 points and 1.5 steals over 21 contests last season. Rose has also spent the last two summers with the Knicks in Las Vegas and averaged 3.9 minutes over three games in the runner-up effort last time out.

At Temple, Rose became the American Athletic Conference's all-time scoring leader, departing Philadelphia with 1,860 points under his belt.

He just has an innate ability to play the game,” Rose collegiate head coach Fran Dunphy told the Democrat & Chronicle in 2020. “He’s got terrific athleticism, size, and length.”

Standing at 6-8 and weighing 185 lbs., Rose becomes the second recent Summer League invitee to get a call from the primary squad: the Knicks also brought aboard DaQuan Jeffries last week. That pair will reunite with several of their Vegas teammates who were assured at least training camp roles, a list that includes Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, Trevor Keels, and Jericho Sims.

