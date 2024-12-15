Knicks' Divisional Duel Flexed Off National TV
When the Toronto Raptors visit Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks next month, the cameras of ESPN won't be coming with them.
A change in the Worldwide Leader's national NBA schedule took the Knicks' Jan. 8 tilt against Toronto off, its date replaced by a clash of conference leaders between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In addition to being restricted to local airwaves, the game will also now tip off a half-hour later at 7:30 p.m. ET. To add insult to Canadian injury, that visit to New York was set to be the Raptors' lone appearance on either ABC, ESPN or TNT this season.
Though there are plenty of storylines to go around in this unsung divisional rivalry thanks to battles both on and off the floor, it's easy to see why ESPN sought another option: some view Cavs-Thunder as a potential NBA Finals preview, and what little star power resided up north took a major blow in the last game between the two sides.
Already mired in the throes of an agonizing rebuild that has bid farewell to its championship group from 2019, the Raptors lost more than a game when the Knicks visited Scotiabank Arena last week. Homegrown franchise face Scottie Barnes, fresh off his first All-Star Game appearance, endured an ankle injury when he collided with Karl-Anthony Towns amidst a thriller.
Barnes left the game during third quarter action and is set to miss "several weeks," per Shams Charania of ESPN. He joins Immanuel Quickley on the long-term injury list as the former Knick and recent signer of a long-term contract extension has been limited to only three games this season.
New York won the game 113-108, withstanding a 30-point revenge effort from RJ Barrett. That game also hosted hosted OG Anunoby's first return to Ontario since a Dec. 30 trade acquired both his and Precious Achiuwa's services in exchange for those of Barrett and Quickley.
The Knicks have plenty of business to take care of in the meantime, starting with Sunday's showdown in Orlando (6 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!