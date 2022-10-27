Knicks Outlast Hornets in OT: 3 Reasonable Reactions

The New York Knicks are flying high after the Charlotte Hornets, the final leg of a perfect three-game homestand.

Party like it's ... November 2021.

For the first time since last holiday season, the New York Knicks are multiple games over .500, recovering from an opening night loss in Memphis to win all three legs of an early homestand. That Manhattan project wrapped up on Wednesday night when the Knicks took home a 134-131 decision from the Charlotte Hornets.

The Knicks (3-1) are thus sitting atop some solid victorious ground for the first time since last fall when they were 11-9.

What's the right way to celebrate? We have three ways ...

Because He's Worth It

The best thing that Jalen Brunson and the Knicks could've done in the early going is keep away from the debate shows no doubt eager to pounce upon the "should the unproven Brunson have been paid that much?" question.

Brunson mostly stayed out of the trouble over the first four games, but there's no doubt that the Knicks are playing at a faster, brisker pace with him as the floor general. Wednesday saw Brunson make his largest mark on positive New York fortunes yet, putting in a 27-point, 13-assist double-double, creating a career-high in the latter. He was also responsible for eight of the Knicks' 12 points in the overtime period, scoring half of the full tally and assisting on a Mitchell Robinson dunk.

It was a delightful contrast from opening night for Brunson, who shot 0-of-4 from the field during the extra period in Memphis. Such efforts have allowed the debaters to talk about the dreariness in say, Los Angeles, Philadelphia ... or even Brooklyn.

"He does whatever the game needs," head coach Tom Thibodeau said of Brunson. "They were blitzing him and he made a number of good plays, good reads, he scored when we needed big buckets.”

Tending to the Garden

Doubters will be quick to point out that the Knicks' victories have come against the rebuilding Detroit Pistons, a winless, not-so-magical Orlando group, and the fringe Play-In team from Charlotte, which was missing LaMelo Ball. Surely, being forced to overtime with that team (which was paced by an aging Gordon Hayward and former Knicks bust Dennis Smith Jr.) is a cause for concern?

You're not going to knock the Knicks off their high, though. The Knicks, per Brunson, are more than happy to "win ugly" and watching them compose themselves at home is quite encouraging. Winning at MSG is also encouraging after they went 17-24 at home last season. Holding an undefeated record through the first three games is also their best such start at MSG in a decade.

This is Where the Fun Begins...?

The schedule-maker nonetheless might've done the Knicks a favor by granting the developing Knicks prime opportunities at home. They've cashed in on those opportunities but reality knocks this weekend: the Knicks hit the road to face Milwaukee on Friday (8 p.m. ET, MSG) before Donovan Mitchell partakes in a New York game on Sunday, albeit repping the hosting Cleveland Cavaliers.

Knicks reps know that while they've managed to find a way to win over the past week, but they seem to know their pace isn't fully sustainable: Thursday, for example, saw them lose a season-worst 16 turnovers, which allowed Charlotte to claw their way back into the game, especially after the Knicks took a 10-point lead at the onset of the fourth quarter. Allowing seven non-Ball/Terry Rozier Hornets into double-figures also won't be forgivable against greater competition.

It's great to win ugly. Cliches aside, Thursday reeked of a contest that last season's New Yorkers would've lost. But they obviously can't make that a goal by any means.

