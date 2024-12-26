Knicks Remain Tier Under Title Contenders
The New York Knicks are off to a 19-10 start this season, which places them third in the Eastern Conference. They sit behind the Boston Celtics (22-7) and Cleveland Cavaliers (26-4), both teams that have beaten the Knicks this season.
While New York is in a great spot compared to the majority of the NBA, this wasn't quite the expectation coming into the season. The defense has struggled, with the Knicks ranking toward the middle of the pack in terms of defensive rating, despite a high-powered offense. It seems like while New York will likely be in a good postseason spot, the team is quite at championship-contending status yet.
This was highlighted in The Athletic's most recent NBA power rankings, written by Law Murray. While the two East teams above New York were in the first tier, labeled "Top Contenders," the Knicks were in tier two, labeled "In a Good Place."
The Knicks are seventh, behind only the Dallas Mavericks in the second tier. The first tier consists of the Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Houston Rockets. It makes sense, as of those five teams, the Knicks have played three of those teams (Celtics, Cavaliers, Rockets). They lost to all three.
"How many times have you watched a Knicks game when the outcome has clearly been determined with several minutes left in the fourth quarter, and yet Mikal Bridges is still out there?" Murray wrote. "Tom Thibodeau probably does not realize he is allowed to play more than 10 players in a game. This would be the perfect item for Thibodeau to feel more comfortable about the concept of garbage time."
While showcasing a high-octane offense led by Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart, New York has struggled to find legitimate help from its bench. Miles McBride and Cameron Payne have been solid complimentary pieces, but the Knicks have lacked an elite weapon. Backup center Mitchell Robinson has been out all season long due to recovery from ankle surgery.
The lack of a bench presence has resulted in the Knicks inquiring about Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. As NBA trade season kicks off, keep an eye on New York to make a move to bolster the rotation. For now, the Knicks are classified as a second-tier team for those reasons.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!