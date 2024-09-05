Former Knicks Forward Opens Up About Trade
Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett spent his first four seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks after the franchise selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft.
Barrett was traded back in December to his hometown team in the deal that brought OG Anunoby to New York. He spoke about the trade with Sharp Magazine reporter David Stol
"It's just a literal dream come true," Barrett said. "I grew up with my dad taking me to games. […] When I found out I was coming home, I didn't know how to act. I was pinching myself and telling my people, 'We're really here. We're playing for the Toronto Raptors.'"
While Barrett is thankful to be able to play where he grew up, he misses playing in New York after rebuilding the team from the ground up.
"I think people forget that we really built something there," Barrett said. "When I arrived, we weren't contending. We weren't close, really. My sophomore year, we made the playoffs. Then, we just kept building. We gave the fans something to cheer for. And they deserve it, man. It's a tough city but you earn their love. I'm glad we got there for them."
While Barrett is no longer with the Knicks, his contributions are still recognized for the climb that helped the team get to where it got. Two playoff appearances in four years is a strong achievement for a player that came to the team when it was one of the worst in the league.
The Barrett trade netted Anunoby, who signed a long-term extension this summer, so any progress the Knicks make over the next few years will have to be accredited partially to Barrett and his contributions during his tenure in New York.
