Knicks Rookie Named Long Term X-Factor
The New York Knicks are excited to have rookie point guard Tyler Kolek on the team.
The Knicks acquired Kolek in a trade for three future second-round picks, which is a hefty price on the second day of the draft.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes named Kolek the team's long-term X-Factor.
"The 23-year-old looked like the backup point guard until the Knicks signed veteran Cam Payne in July. That said, the four-year deal New York handed the second-rounder is a good indicator of its confidence in his ability to eventually (or maybe immediately) seize that job. No second-rounder in NBA history has ever gotten more guaranteed money than the $6.6 million Kolek secured," Hughes writes. "Assuming Kolek does emerge with that second-unit gig at some point, his importance will exceed that of most rookies. Jalen Brunson is vital to the Knicks' offensive success, so any time he misses for rest or injury will put immense pressure on his fill-in."
Kolek will play the long game for the Knicks, but he has the time to do just that. The Knicks signed Cameron Payne with Kolek on the roster, so he shouldn't be expected to be a backup point guard at this moment in time.
For his rookie year, Kolek's primary responsibility should simply be to learn. He doesn't have the pressure of competing for a playoff-contending team, but the Knicks still hold him in high regard.
Kolek will eventually get a chance to shine, but that shouldn't be anytime this season. Therefore, he should enjoy the ride, learn what it is like to be in the NBA and to play for coach Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks, and prepare himself for life with the team in the years to come when it will be his opportunity to step up.
