Nova York: Knicks Bring Back Jalen Brunson Teammate Ryan Arcidiacono

School has just started, but the New York Knicks have staged a homecoming weekend for Jalen Brunson and a collegiate teammate.

The Knicks announced the re-signing of point guard Ryan Arcidiacono on Saturday afternoon, reuniting him with Brunson, a fellow national champion from the Villanova Wildcats' memorable 2015-16 group.

Arcidiacono played 10 games with the Knicks last season, granted a series of brief contracts in the wake of roster shakeups induced by COVID-19 cases. The Knicks eventually added him on a full-time basis in February, averaging 7.6 minutes and 1.6 points in his metropolitan showings. It was the fifth NBA season of Arcidiacono's NBA career, the first four being spent in Chicago after he went undrafted following the championship run.

Brunson was a freshman on that victorious Villanova team while Arcidiacono marked his final Main Line campaign by providing the winning assist on Kris Jenkins' buzzer-beating three-pointer in the Houston-based finale against North Carolina. The Wildcats failed to win that season's Big East Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden that season (falling to Seton Hall in the championship final), though they do have three such titles between them.

Arcidiacono brings a plethora of collegiate hardware back with him, including the Big East's Player of the Year title from 2015 and the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player Award from the championship run. Brunson would add another national title for Villanova two seasons later.

With the re-addition of Arcidiacono, the Knicks have further depth at the one to work through training camp. They're currently projected to have 17 players on their camp roster, which just added Summer League participant DaQuan Jeffries.

