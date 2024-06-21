Knicks Should Avoid Blockbuster Trade for Hawks PG
The New York Knicks are keeping their eye on potential All-Stars they could acquire to boost their team, but just because someone is available doesn't mean the team should target them.
SNY writer David Vertsberger suggests that the Knicks could target Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray on the trade market this summer.
"New York was rumored to have been looking at Murray this past trade deadline, and could get another shot this summer as Atlanta looks to shake up its roster. Donte DiVincenzo is likely the better fit, but the Knicks will weigh any upgrade in talent out there," Vertsberger wrote.
The Hawks have the opportunity to completely reset as they hold the No. 1 overall pick in next week's NBA Draft, and Murray is among the players on the block.
The Hawks traded for Murray two summers ago in an attempt to build upon the team's success of making the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. However, since Murray arrived in Atlanta, the Hawks have yet to win a single playoff series.
Murray, who turns 28 in September, has had strong statistical numbers with the Hawks, averaging 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game throughout his two-year tenure. However, the fit between him and Trae Young hasn't been as smooth as originally conceived. That's why the team has struggled and failed to make it past the first round in either playoff run.
If Murray is unable to produce a winning combination with Young, it's unlikely that he would be able to do the same with Jalen Brunson in a potential Knicks backcourt.
Brunson has surged during his time with the Knicks, and it's clear that New York should build around him. Adding Murray to the backcourt would take the ball out of Brunson's hands, and that isn't something the Knicks should want more of.
On top of that, any trade for Murray would likely have to include some players that fit very well next to Brunson, making a potential deal difficult. While Murray is talented, his fit with the Knicks just simply isn't there.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!