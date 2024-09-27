All Knicks

Knicks Should Listen for Trade Calls on All-Star

The New York Knicks should consider trading one of their better players.

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks will soon face a difficult decision in regards to the future of three-time All-Star Julius Randle.

Randle, who turns 30 in November, has one more year left on his deal before his player option, which could behoove the Knicks to either sign him to an extension or trade him so they can get some kind of value in return.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes the Knicks should consider the idea of trading Randle by listening to phone calls from other teams if they wish to acquire him.

"As long as the New York Knicks don't mind paying a hefty tax bill, Randle should be able to stay in the Big Apple for years to come," Swartz writes. "The 29-year-old is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract, though, and has played well enough to get a raise from the $28.9 million he'll earn this season. The only way the Knicks trade Randle is if the two sides can't agree on a new contract or if he doesn't fit with a new-look team that features Mikal Bridges. For now, New York should at least be taking calls even if it doesn't plan on trading the three-time All-Star."

The Knicks need Randle in order to win a championship this season, but if they fall short of that goal and he walks, New York will be left in a really bad spot.

The two sides have yet to come to an agreement on any deal, and it doesn't appear likely for one to come about with the season set to start in less than a month.

The first few months of the Knicks' season will be key, because the results from the early games during the season will likely determine if New York feels comfortable trading Randle.

