Knicks Should Make Another Raptors Trade
Back in February before the NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks were interested in possibly trading for Toronto Raptors forward Bruce Brown.
With the offseason now upon us, it may be time for the Knicks to give the Raptors another call, especially with the team willing to make a move.
"Toronto is expected to exercise Bruce Brown’s $23 million team option and use him as a trade chip entering the offseason, league sources told HoopsHype," NBA insider Michael Scotto writes.
Brown's option expires on June 28, one day after the end of the NBA Draft. The Raptors could accept his team option as soon as the NBA Finals end, which could be as early as Tuesday.
A potential trade between the Raptors and the Knicks would likely include one of the team's first-round picks in this year's draft, or potentially some future selections. It would also likely need to include Bojan Bogdanovic to match salaries. Bogdanovic is on a partially-guaranteed deal, so the Knicks would have to fully guarantee his $19 million contract.
However, the rebuilding Raptors probably wouldn't want to have a 35-year-old Bogdanovic in the fold, so the Knicks may need to get another team's help to make it a three-team trade.
The Knicks may have to go through some hoops to get a deal done, but it would be absolutely worth it to bring Brown into the fold.
Brown, who turns 28 in August, averaged 10.8 points and 4.2 rebounds last season with the Indiana Pacers and Raptors after signing a two-year, $45 million contract last offseason. The contract came after he was a key contributor towards the Denver Nuggets' title run.
In his time with the Nuggets, Brown proved to be an excellent two-way player, especially on the defensive end.
It might be difficult to add Brown while also trying to keep OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein, but this might be the best route for the Knicks instead of trading all of their picks for a star.
The Knicks' payroll is expected to balloon this offseason, but if that's a result of adding Brown while keeping Anunoby and/or Hartenstein, it could help New York get to the Eastern Conference Finals and possibly beyond.
