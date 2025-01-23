All Knicks

Knicks Trade Deadline May Not Bring Fireworks

The New York Knicks aren't expected to make a lot of noise at the trade deadline.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are moving closer towards the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 6, and pressure is beginning to mount for a team that has a chance to get even better.

The Knicks have arguably been the most aggressive team in the trade market over the last 12 months. They acquired OG Anunoby in late Dec. 2023 before grabbing Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets just before the NBA Draft and Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of training camp.

On top of that, the Knicks made some marginal improvements at the trade deadline last year, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons to help boost their depth.

Could a move like that be made before this year's trade deadline? It could, but it shouldn't be a likelihood.

The Knicks have moved on from a bunch of their assets as a result of these deals, especially with the Bridges deal where five first-round picks went to the Nets to replenish their draft capital cabinet.

The Knicks simply don't have much to work with in order to make any of these small improvements. Instead, the Knicks should be seen as a team to watch when the buyout market takes shape.

The Knicks do have an open roster spot, and that could be used to acquire another wing to help shoulder the load of the rest of the regular season. It could also be used to add a center, which has arguably been the team's least-productive position this season.

The Knicks are awaiting Mitchell Robinson's return, and Jericho Sims could be on the move himself, so New York could look to upgrade that position. But if it happens, don't expect a blockbuster deal to take place.

The Knicks are back in action tonight as they take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET from inside the Barclays Center.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News