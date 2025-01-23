Knicks Trade Deadline May Not Bring Fireworks
The New York Knicks are moving closer towards the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 6, and pressure is beginning to mount for a team that has a chance to get even better.
The Knicks have arguably been the most aggressive team in the trade market over the last 12 months. They acquired OG Anunoby in late Dec. 2023 before grabbing Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets just before the NBA Draft and Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of training camp.
On top of that, the Knicks made some marginal improvements at the trade deadline last year, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons to help boost their depth.
Could a move like that be made before this year's trade deadline? It could, but it shouldn't be a likelihood.
The Knicks have moved on from a bunch of their assets as a result of these deals, especially with the Bridges deal where five first-round picks went to the Nets to replenish their draft capital cabinet.
The Knicks simply don't have much to work with in order to make any of these small improvements. Instead, the Knicks should be seen as a team to watch when the buyout market takes shape.
The Knicks do have an open roster spot, and that could be used to acquire another wing to help shoulder the load of the rest of the regular season. It could also be used to add a center, which has arguably been the team's least-productive position this season.
The Knicks are awaiting Mitchell Robinson's return, and Jericho Sims could be on the move himself, so New York could look to upgrade that position. But if it happens, don't expect a blockbuster deal to take place.
The Knicks are back in action tonight as they take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET from inside the Barclays Center.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!