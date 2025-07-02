Knicks Should Take Advantage of Free Agent Guard Market
The New York Knicks, for all of the holes that they've acknowledged as requiring filling between their suddenly-vacant head coaching position and their various failed attempts at bringing in a big-name trade asset, have approached free agency with a much more calculated approach than they've previously indicated.
They've handed out tiny extensions here and there to some end-of-the-bench options, but nothing's been reported surrounding the various key Knicks on the lookout for long-term security. With free agency having already gotten going, analysts are starting to project where the team will continue trying to add.
SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley predicted that the Knicks would check in on veteran point guard Tyus Jones as a back court depth piece worth signing hors before the free agency window opened, but the backup floor general was signed to the Orlando Magic a few hours in.
The Knicks could greatly benefit from a ball handler capable of maintaining order within the New York offense when Jalen Brunson sits, as these past playoffs demonstrated, and Jones is in the ilk of the player they're likely look for. He continues making his money as a steady bench hand who keeps the ball moving while getting his own shots up when the situation calls for a bucket.
Jones reached league-wide notoriety as the longtime backup point with the Memphis Grizzlies, thriving as Ja Morant's understudy in a situation full of shot-takers. The current Knicks have no shortage of play-finishers between Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and the other shooters lining the New York bench, forming a situation ready for a connector to walk into and flourish within.
Begley points out that the Knicks, temporarily free from the shackles of the second apron, have already exercised some creativity in free agency. They bagged a backup big man in Guerschon Yabusele alongside their coming to some kind of agreement with an attractive buyout player in Jordan Clarkson, and still have a little bit of wiggle room to potentially spend on a veteran.
