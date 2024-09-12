Knicks Should Trade for Blazers Center
The New York Knicks are expected to be buyers on the trade market throughout the season, and there are a few different players that they could look to acquire.
ESPN insider Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Knicks could be a candidate to acquire Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III.
"I would say any team looking for a center is going to watch Robert Williams closely this year," Windhorst said on NBA Today. "After the Blazers drafted Donovan Clingan and they've got Deandre Ayton, who's probably not very tradeable, on their roster ... I think the Knicks will be among the teams monitoring him."
Williams, 27, was traded by the Boston Celtics to the Blazers as part of the Jrue Holiday deal last October. However, he only played six games for the Blazers before dislocating his patella, which required season-ending surgery. Williams is expected to make a full recovery and return to the Blazers this season but he is a prime trade target for a team that isn't expected to be very good.
Williams is coming off an injury, but he makes a lot of sense for the Knicks. Williams is only 6-9, but he specializes on the defensive end and can be a strong pick-and-roll partner for Jalen Brunson.
Williams was the starting center for the Celtics on their run for the 2022 NBA Finals, proving that he can be a key piece for a contender. He could emerge as the starting center if Mitchell Robinson suffers an injury or remain as a backup if he is needed in the second unit.
Williams probably isn't going to be a 30-minute player for the Knicks or for any team, but he can give good quality minutes in a number of different lineups that could benefit New York.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!