Knicks Sign Final Rookie to Two-Way Deal
The New York Knicks are agreeing to terms with one of their recent draft picks.
According to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, the Knicks are signing No. 58 overall pick Ariel Hukporti to a two-way contract.
Hukporti, 22, is a native of Stralsund, Germany, but his family is from Togo, making him the first player of Togolese descent to be selected in the NBA Draft. Hukporti has been a professional basketball player since 2018 when he played for Riesen Ludwigsberg. He spent two years with the club before heading over to Lithuania to play with Nevėžis Kėdainiai. After one season with them, Hukporti spent three years with Melbourne United in Australia's NBL, where many of the league's top draft picks have gone to play over the past few seasons.
Hukporti re-signed with Riesen Ludwigsberg just before the draft to get more action after the NBL Finals ended. Hukporti played alongside former NBA champions Matthew Dellavedova and Ian Clark as they lost the series in five games to the Tasmania JackJumpers.
Hukporti's two-way contract will have him mostly with the Westchester Knicks in the G League, but he can play up to 50 games with New York. As a center, Hukporti represents a need, and he may be able to help in a pinch during his rookie year.
