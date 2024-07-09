All Knicks

Knicks Sign Final Rookie to Two-Way Deal

The New York Knicks are keeping their final draft pick Ariel Hukporti, signing him to a two-way deal.

Jeremy Brener

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau walks off the court after losing to the Indiana Pacers in game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau walks off the court after losing to the Indiana Pacers in game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports /
In this story:

The New York Knicks are agreeing to terms with one of their recent draft picks.

According to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, the Knicks are signing No. 58 overall pick Ariel Hukporti to a two-way contract.

Hukporti, 22, is a native of Stralsund, Germany, but his family is from Togo, making him the first player of Togolese descent to be selected in the NBA Draft. Hukporti has been a professional basketball player since 2018 when he played for Riesen Ludwigsberg. He spent two years with the club before heading over to Lithuania to play with Nevėžis Kėdainiai. After one season with them, Hukporti spent three years with Melbourne United in Australia's NBL, where many of the league's top draft picks have gone to play over the past few seasons.

Hukporti re-signed with Riesen Ludwigsberg just before the draft to get more action after the NBL Finals ended. Hukporti played alongside former NBA champions Matthew Dellavedova and Ian Clark as they lost the series in five games to the Tasmania JackJumpers.

Hukporti's two-way contract will have him mostly with the Westchester Knicks in the G League, but he can play up to 50 games with New York. As a center, Hukporti represents a need, and he may be able to help in a pinch during his rookie year.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News