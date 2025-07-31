Knicks Sign Mikal Bridges to Extension
The New York Knicks are keeping one of their top players for a long time, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.
"BREAKING: New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges has agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract extension with the franchise, agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of Excel Sports Management tell ESPN. The new deal includes a player option for 2029-30 and a trade kicker," Charania tweeted.
"Bridges takes a slight discount from his max extension number ($156M) in order to help the Knicks have flexibility to continue building the roster and add pieces to the East championship contender."
The move comes after Bridges had just one year remaining on his contract, so the timing of the extension couldn't have come at a better time for the Knicks.
New York was keen to ink Bridges to an extension after trading five first-round picks to get him from the Brooklyn Nets in June 2024.
The move is arguably the biggest of the offseason for the Knicks as they solidify their future with Bridges and his longtime collegiate teammate at Villanova, friend and All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson for the second half of the decade.
