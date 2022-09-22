Knicks Bring Back M.J. Walker For Another Training Camp

After years of torment, could the initials "M.J." finally do something right for New York Knicks fans?

That could at least be the case during training camp, as the team announced the roster addition of former Florida State star M.J. Walker on Wednesday night. It will be Walker's second consecutive training camp with the Knicks as well as their third Summer League signing over the past week (having previously welcomed DaQuan Jeffries and Quinton Rose).

Walker, 24, has averaged 3.3 points over the past two summers, appearing in six games off the Knicks' bench in Vegas. He has two games of NBA regular season experience under his belt, having played two games with the Phoenix Suns in the wake of COVID-19-induced absences last winter.

The Florida State alum, who earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2021, has been a bit of a mainstay in the Knicks' developmental system over the past year, having also partaken in NBA G League play with Westchester. Over 26 games (second-most behind only Dewan Hernandez), Walker averaged 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.

With this flurry of signings, the Knicks' training camp roster now features a full slate of 20 players as they prepare to convene at their training facility in Tarrytown. In addition to the Summer Camp returns, the Knicks also brought back veteran point guard and past/present Jalen Brunson teammate Ryan Arcidiacono.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.