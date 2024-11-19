Knicks Slams NBA's 'Offensive' Investigation of Coach
The National Basketball Association is reportedly calling foul on Rick Brunson's ascension on the New York Knicks' bench.
Per SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley, the league "has been poking around" on the promotion of Brunson, who has filled the role of head coach Tom Thibodeau's de facto right-hand man since former associate boss Johnnie Bryant departed for Cleveland.
Begley's report included a displeased statement from MSG Sports, which labeled the investigation into Brunson's rise "offensive."
"In response to the rumored NBA investigation into Rick Brunson’s promotion, Brunson took Johnnie Bryant’s place and assumed the same salary as Bryant," the statement reads. "It’s offensive that anyone would claim Rick didn’t deserve the promotion, Rick has done a tremendous job and will continue to do so. We see this as more harassment of the Knicks due to our opposition to certain NBA matters."
Brunson is the father of New York franchise face Jalen, who has met and exceeded every expectation a four-year deal placed upon him when he signed with the Knicks in 2022, shortly after Rick joined Thibodeau's staff. Jalen recently inked a contract extension over the offseason, one that saved the Knicks nine figures since he signed it last summer rather than next.
That famed deal may be the source of the league's interest: Stefan Bondy of the New York Post spoke of an idea that "Rick got a pay raise to help make up for whatever money Jalen left on the table," which would be salary cap circumvention.
This isn't the first time that the Brunson family reunion has ruffled feathers: Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban accused the Knicks of tampering by hiring Rick before the Knicks beat his team in the Brunson bidding. The Knicks cooperated with a subsequent investigation from the league and were later charged with the loss of a future second-round pick. Jalen publicly confronted Cuban about his complaints that "the parents" (referring to Rick and Knicks president/Jalen's godfather Leon Rose) affected the negotiations during an August episode of his "Roommates Show" podcast.
Even without his son's accomplishments, the Knicks had plenty of reasons to promote Rick Brunson: the 52-year-old has not only been an NBA sideline staple since 1997 (nine years as a player and nearly two decades as an assistant coach) but he has also collaborated with Thibodeau during his time at the helms of the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves). The elder Brunson also served as the head coach of the boys' program at Camden (NJ) High School, guiding the team to national prominence.
