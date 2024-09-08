Knicks Star Tells Fans to Appreciate Rival
The New York Knicks' newest star is building a bridge between Brooklyn's finest and their crossborough foes.
Speaking at the "Roommates Show Block Party" hosted by Knicks/Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in Central Park, Bridges told fans to appreciate what the Brooklyn Nets have done for his career and what the Madison Square Garden dwellers are trying to build.
“Y’all should appreciate Brooklyn because it made me better,” Bridges said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “My game grew there.”
Bridges, of course, comes over from Barclays Center after a rare barter between the warring metropolitan basketball factions. He joins the so-called "Nova Knicks" that also includes Donte DiVincenzo and his arrival has been a major factor behind the most preseason hype a Manhattan basketball season has garnered in quite some time.
The trade, headlined by the Knicks' parting of five first-round picks, ended Brooklyn's apparent vision of making Bridges the franchise face after shipping off Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. Bridges was originally acquired at 2023's trade deadline from Phoenix before spending a year-plus on Atlantic Avenue.
While Bridges struggled to build on a career-best breakout in his original Brooklyn showings (19.6 points on 43.6 percent shooting), he seems to believe that his time as a headliner will help fuel the Knicks' newfound championship push. Reuniting with the "psychos" from his Villanova days, Bridges claims, will also surely help.
Central Park was no place for fans of the Knicks' rivals on Saturday, as a crowd almost exclusively clad in Manhattan's shades of blue-and-orange bought their tickets for the Knicks' hype train. Any mention of the Nets often brought about boos despite Bridges relative pleas and chants of "f*** Embiid," referring to the Knicks' newfound MVP rival in Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, were likewise prevalent.
