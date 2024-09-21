Knicks Stars Share Insight to Personal Life
At less than two years in their infant lives, Haze and Hendrix Hart are already doing what few, if any, New York Knicks opponents were able to accomplish last season: wear down Josh Hart.
Hart and teammate/fellow content creator Jalen Brunson appeared on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" this week and spoke about their off-court activities, namely their ongoing success with their "Roommates Show" web series. Meyers also queried the duo about their new roles as fathers, especially considering Brunson and his wife Ali Marks welcomed their first child, a daughter named Jordyn James, just seven weeks prior.
With Haze and Hendrix set to turn two, it sounds like Hart and his wife Shannon Phillips could use an assist from his point guard, as their twins sound equally as mischievous as their dad.
"It was fun," Hart mused with a smile, drawing a laugh from Meyers' audience. "Now they're like walking and talking. One's going one way, one's going the other, and they're about to approach the terrible twos. The terrible twos really came early, so really terrible one and a half. So it's been interesting."
Hart and Phillips welcomed their sons during Hart's first playoff foray with the Knicks in 2023.
True to form, Brunson appears to have handled an adjustment well, as he mixed humor and emotion when he discussed how his expanded family was progressing.
"Now I'm sleeping, you know, peacefully at night," Brunson sarcastically quipped before declaring "It's been amazing, been a great seven weeks and it's crazy how big she's getting."
If anything, both families seem well-poised for lasting foundations in the New York area: Hart has a four-year contract extension set to tip off this season while Brunson signed a new deal with the Knicks that will keep in Manhattan at a discounted rate for at least the rest of the decade.
