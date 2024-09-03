Knicks Stars Explain How They Lost Starting Center
A lack of Bird Rights allowed Isaiah Hartenstein to fly the New York Knicks' coop.
An otherwise productive offseason for the Knicks was partly marred by Hartenstein's move to the Oklahoma City Thunder, denying New York further endeavors for one of its most prominent depth stars. Hartenstein was open to staying in Manhattan but couldn't deny a three-year, $87 million contract, far and away the largest payday of his NBA career.
The Knicks were unable to match Oklahoma City's offer due to lacking Hartenstein's "Bird Rights," which are obtained when a representative plays three years under a single contract. Teams can go over the salary cap to retain those kept on Bird Rights, which were introduced in 1983 when the Boston Celtics re-signed legendary shooter Larry Bird.
It prompted a discussion on the "Roommates Show" podcast between Hartenstein's former teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, where the former called the concept of Bird Rights "the dumbest thing ever."
"We talked about that, about how we had Isaiah, but we could only offer him a certain amount," Brunson recalled, mentioning that the Knicks were "hard-capped." "But any other team could offer him whatever they wanted."
Hart's biggest takeaway was that "not everyone is like Jalen," recalling Brunson's sacrificial contract extension that kept nine figures in the Knicks' pocket to pay for future assets. The extension more or less nullifies such a discussion, but the Knicks will get Brunson's Bird Rights this year when he plays his third season in Manhattan.
Hartenstein, an NBA nomad before making a name for himself with the Knicks, was signed to a two-year, $16 million deal in 2022. The most expensive contract the Knicks could give him would've been a four-year deal worth, $72 million.
The Knicks have yet to officially recover from Hartenstein's departure: Mitchell Robinson is set to return from ankle woes and the team re-signed Precious Achiuwa, though he may see himself more as a power forward rather than a true center. Veteran Jericho Sims is the top backup option despite struggling to maintain a lasting role in the metropolitan rotation.
