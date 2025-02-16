Knicks Stars Could Be Exposed on Defense
The New York Knicks are led by the dynamic duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
They've been one of the best offensive pairs in the NBA, but their defense hasn't been up to par.
ESPN insider Tim Bontemps questions whether Brunson and Towns will have the defensive fortitude necessary for New York to be a top team in the playoffs.
"In his first season in New York, Towns is averaging 24.3 points and a career-best 13.5 rebounds while shooting 53.3% overall and a career-high 42.6% from 3 to make his first All-Star start in his fifth All-Star appearance. Brunson, meanwhile, has earned his second straight All-Star spot with 25.9 points and a career-best 7.5 assists per game," Bontemps writes.
"But for all their offensive prowess, questions remain about whether the two of them can be cogs of a good-enough defense on a championship-level team."
Last season, Brunson was part of a team that had one of the best defenses in the NBA, but he was working with Isaiah Hartenstein instead of Towns. While Hartenstein didn't have the same offensive talents that Towns had, he was superior on defense, giving head coach Tom Thibodeau exactly what he was looking for.
With Towns in the fold, the Knicks don't have that luxury. Therefore, they have to pivot and adapt to their new surroundings.
If the Knicks can find a way to improve their defense with Brunson and Towns, they need to do it quick because the playoffs will creep up on the team before they know it.
The Knicks have two months to figure it out, otherwise they could be exiting prematurely from the postseason for a third year in a row.
Brunson and Towns will compete in the All-Star Game tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
