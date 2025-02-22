Knicks Stars Questionable For Vital Boston Visit
The New York Knicks are seeking reinforcements after enduring their most brutal loss of the season.
New York's injury report once again features familiar faces as it goes into a vital showdown: OG Anunoby (foot) and Josh Hart (knee) are both listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon's tilt against the defending champion Boston Celtics (1 p.m. ET, ABC). Mitchell Robinson (ankle) has once again been ruled out.
The Knicks (37-19) are coming off a 142-105 beatdown at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. It was not only their worst loss by margin of the 2024-25 campaign, but also the most one-sided loss of the Tom Thibodeau era.
Sunday is another chance for the Knicks to make a statement of sorts, one that has been a bit of a whimper so far: Friday's loss was the Knicks' sixth against a team currently stationed ahead of them in the overall NBA standings in as many tries (Oklahoma City is the other).
New York's defense looked all kinds of out of sorts even with Anunoby returning to the lineup after a six-game absence caused by a sprained foot endured in Feb. 1's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Hart, on the other, missed his second straight, having also sat out of Thursday's win over the Chicago Bulls.
For the hosting Celtics (40-16), Xavier Tillman (knee) has been ruled out while Neemias Queta is dealing with an illness that has him questionable.
