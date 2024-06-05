Knicks Stars Show Love to Yankees
New York Knicks star Julius Randle is probably wishing he was preparing for the NBA Finals this week, but because his team isn't at the final stage of the season, he's enjoying his time off.
Randle was seen taking polaroids at Tuesday night's New York Yankees game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium.
Randle hasn't played for the Knicks since January as a result of his shoulder injury, but it's nice to see him supporting the rest of his Big Apple athletic brothers.
He even got a shoutout from the Yankees' official X account.
Randle has been thrust into trade rumors this offseason as the Knicks look to revamp their team for another hopeful deep run into the playoffs in 2025. And with just one year left on his contract, Randle is a popular player on the block. However, this appearance at the Yankees game is proof that he likely enjoys playing in New York and would like to stay long-term.
However, it may not be up to him to make that decision. It may come down to whichever players are made available to the Knicks. But keeping Randle may be a good omen.
He was able to celebrate a Yankees' 5-1 win over the Twins, which could be a sign of many more New York victories to come that Randle is in the building for.
