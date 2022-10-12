Knicks Unveil 'Tough' Statement Jersey

The New York Knicks made a literal statement by unveiling a new alternate uniform for the 2022-23 season.

The New York Knicks unveiled their "Statement" jerseys for the 2022-23 season, showcasing a darker shade of blue with more traditional numbers.

New York showcased the uniforms in a social media post starring RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, and Julius Randle as models.

This navy Statement jersey, meant to be worn during "statement" games (i.e. rivalries and nationally televised contests), replaces the lighter shade of royal blue with white and orange trimmed numbers the Knicks wore since 2020. With the exception of the white names on the back of the jersey, this aesthetic fully embraces the navy and orange aspects of the Knicks' color scheme. A hint of the previous royal blue look lingers in the orange numbers, providing the trimming on the jersey numerals.

The shorts feature a colorized version of the long-running Knicks emblem, which resembles the look worn from 1992 through 2011.

The new uniforms receive positive from the enthusiastic players, with Barrett providing the most vocal review.

"The jerseys are tough!" Barrett declares. "Jerseys are tough, I can't lie."

No matter what lies ahead for the 2022-23 season, a wary yet hopeful chapter in the Knicks' seemingly eternal rebuild, the players at least appear to believe they'll look good doing it.

New York will likely stick to its more traditional threads on Wednesday night when they to Indianapolis to play its penultimate preseason game against the Indiana Pacers (7 p.m. ET, MSG).

