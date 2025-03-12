Knicks Still Haunted by Contenders
The New York Knicks are turning over a new leaf trying to adjust to life without Jalen Brunson for a while, but their past is still coming back to haunt them.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes is still concerned about the Knicks' inability to beat teams better than them.
"The New York Knicks are a combined 0-7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers," Hughes writes.
"Odds are, the Knicks will have to go through all three of them to win a championship, and they haven't shown the ability to play on that level all season.
"The main issue is defense, as New York's drop coverage tends to play into Boston and Cleveland's hands by allowing clean looks from three. Karl-Anthony Towns' substandard rim-protection leaves the drive-heavy Thunder drooling.
"ESPN’s Chris Herring noted that it's not just the league's top three teams that score at will against New York: "Perhaps the most troubling number of all for a team striving to contend for a title: The Knicks' defense also ranks 29th against top-10 offenses."
"The Knicks can’t stop good teams, and they are particularly bad against the very best. That's not a recipe for a deep playoff run, let alone a championship."
It's been a few weeks since the Knicks played any of the top three teams in the league, but that is ultimately what this season is expected to come down to. The Knicks won't be seen as a true contender until they beat one of the top contenders in the playoffs.
Due to the Knicks' offseason acquisitions, a championship was the goal for this season. Considering the Knicks may need to face all three of Boston, Cleveland and Oklahoma City en route to a title, it's looking very bleak for New York to win a championship this season unless there are drastic changes from what we have seen in the regular season.
