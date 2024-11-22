Knicks Still Only Have It Half Figured Out
Defense is something that the New York Knicks prided themselves on in past seasons. Under head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have generally been one of the best defensive teams in the league in his tenure. However, this season the script has flipped.
A 138-122 win against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night saw the Knicks move to 9-6. Offense has been the story of the season thus far as New York has the second-best offensive rating in the NBA (122.1). However, the team has lacked noticeably on the other side of the floor, ranking 22nd in defensive rating (115.6).
Giving up 122 points to the Suns without Kevin Durant is disappointing, there's no way around it. Devin Booker put up 33 points while the rest of the Suns' starters combined for 54.
The Knicks were expected to be an even better defensive team than last season after they added Mikal Bridges to pair with two-way wing OG Anunoby. Unfortunately, teams are still averaging 111.9 points per game against the Knicks, which puts them outside the top 10.
Perhaps it's the absence of paint anchor Mitchell Robinson. The center has been out with an ankle injury, but aims to return soon after getting more involved with the team as of late. Either way, New York needs to figure out its defensive struggles, because once it does the team will be a formidable opponent against the league's best team.
