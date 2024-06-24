Knicks Take College Stars in Mock Draft
The New York Knicks are just two days away from the start of the 2024 NBA Draft, where they currently hold the Nos. 24 & 25 picks in the first round.
There's a number of different directions in which they can go, but CBS Sports writer Gary Parrish has the Knicks taking Purdue center and two-time NCAA Player of the Year Zach Edey with the No. 24 pick.
"As incredible as Edey was at Purdue over the past two years, he remains a divisive NBA prospect with what appears to be a pretty big range. He could go in the lottery or slip into the 20s. Either way, Edey would be a nice option for the Knicks if he's still available at this point in the draft considering they could be on the verge of losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency," Parrish writes.
Edey would give the Knicks some center insurance in case the Knicks aren't able to keep both Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein, who each have murky futures with New York.
Edey averaged 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, and while it's questionable as to whether his game will translate well in the pros, the value is worth it for the Knicks at No. 24.
With the next pick, Parrish also dips into the college upperclassmen, taking Kansas wing Kevin McCullar Jr. at No. 25.
"McCullar's season (and thus college career) ended early because of a nagging knee injury that derailed Kansas' season — but before that he was clearly KU's best player. He's an elite defender at his size and should be, at the age of 23, a solid plug-and-play option for a New York franchise that could soon emerge as Boston's biggest threat in the East," Parrish writes.
Coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't like to play rookies, but he might be able to put someone like McCullar into the game given his college experience. His defense should impress him and give the team depth on the wing, which New York can't get enough of.
The first round of the NBA Draft takes place on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
