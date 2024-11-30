Knicks Thankful for Josh Hart
The New York Knicks are figuring things out through the first month or so of the season, but something that has worked out for them is Josh Hart's inclusion into the starting lineup.
Hart was expected to come off the bench before the team traded Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves just before the start of the season, but trading away two starters opened up a vacancy for one.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes the Knicks should be thankful for Hart and the contributions he has made to start the season.
"The 29-year-old does a bit of everything for New York, all without an ego or major role in the offense. He crushes the spirit of opponents with timely threes, can play elite defense in spurts and isn't afraid to sacrifice his body in pursuit of a 50-50 ball," Swartz writes. "One of only five NBA players (LeBron James, Nikola Jokić, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum being the others) to average at least 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and shoot 37.0 percent or higher from three this season, Hart is a major part of New York's success."
Hart can do it all on both ends of the floor, making him one of the more important players on the team. His ceiling may not be as high as Jalen Brunson or Karl-Anthony Towns, but his ability to do several important parts of being a strong player at a high level is part of the reason why the Knicks are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference to start the season.
Hart and the Knicks are back in action at home tomorrow after a long road trip as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.
