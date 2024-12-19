Knicks Coach Details Challenge vs. Wolves
The New York Knicks are heading into the Land of 10,000 Lakes as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second matchup on their three-game road trip.
The two teams know each other very well after the Karl-Anthony Towns and Julius Randle trade before the start of training camp, setting the stage for potentially a great battle.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has had a few days to prepare for the game, and he shared what he believes will be the biggest challenge for his team as they face the Wolves.
“They’re big. We faced a little bit of that (against) Orlando, as well. So it’s not only the initial part, but it’s gonna be the finish of the defense, that’s going to be the strongest part of the defense. Challenging the shot to the rebound," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting.
“You’re talking about (Rudy) Gobert, Julius (Randle) is a great offensive rebounder. Then you’ve got Naz Reid, you’ve got [Anthony] Edwards who’s going to crash, as well and you’ve got (Jaden) McDaniels, so they’re very athletic and if we don’t have contact it could be a problem.”
This means that the Knicks really need to put an emphasis on rebounding, and that has to be a team effort when you come into the game as the smaller team. Towns will have to lead the charge as the team's center and battle against Gobert in the post, but players like Precious Achiuwa, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart will have to put in more effort crashing the glass.
If the Knicks can find a way to out-muscle and out-rebound the Wolves, their chances of winning will skyrocket.
The Knicks and Wolves are set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The game can be watched on TNT or streamed on the Max app.
